Report: Denver police lacked plan to handle protests

DENVER (AP) - A new report says Denver police lacked a cohesive plan for handling large racial injustice protests that erupted last summer following the death of George Floyd.

The report published Tuesday by the Office of the Independent Monitor found that officers were given last-minute training for nonlethal munition.

The report also says some officers didn’t turn on their body cameras despite department policy.

It also says other law enforcement agencies were called in for assistance and that added to the confusion on the ground.

The report found that the challenges of properly responding to the protests May 28-June 1 were “magnified exponentially” because the demonstrations focused on police conduct.

