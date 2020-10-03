Police find missing hikers dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Top Stories



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police discovered the bodies of two missing elderly adults on a trail off of Woodman Road in Colorado Springs early Saturday morning. The hikers had apparently been shot.

On Friday night around 8:30 pm. Colorado Springs Police Department Communications Center received a phone call about potential missing 'at-risk' elderly adults, who allegedly went hiking near the Edmundson trailhead, off East Woodmen Road.

Family members and CSPD officers arrived at the trailhead and found the car that belonged to the missing hikers and the El Paso County Search and Rescue joined the search.

Around 12:30 am they found the bodies of the hikers near Fountain Creek, just off of the Santa Fe Trail. They apparently died from gunshot wounds. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit are currently investigating the incident.