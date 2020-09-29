Colorado regulators approve drilling buffers, other rules

Top Stories

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has provided preliminary approval for new regulations for well drilling sites, including a 2,000-foot buffer requirement from homes.

The Daily Sentinel reported that the five-member panel is not expected to undertake a final vote on the measures until November to allow for some revisions.

The measures approved Monday represent the first regulations aimed at a new law requiring the commission to prioritize public health, safety, welfare, the environment and wildlife over oil and gas development.

The new regulations are expected to take effect Jan. 1.