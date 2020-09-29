Colorado regulators approve drilling buffers, other rules
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has provided preliminary approval for new regulations for well drilling sites, including a 2,000-foot buffer requirement from homes.
The Daily Sentinel reported that the five-member panel is not expected to undertake a final vote on the measures until November to allow for some revisions.
The measures approved Monday represent the first regulations aimed at a new law requiring the commission to prioritize public health, safety, welfare, the environment and wildlife over oil and gas development.
The new regulations are expected to take effect Jan. 1.
ONLY 2000FT? WELL YOU CAN TELL THAT NONE OF THESE PEOPLE HAVE EVEN SEEN AN OILFIELD……2000FT.just enough room to swallow a home in a sump pit.