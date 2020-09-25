Colorado requires early pollution monitoring at oil sites
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - Colorado officials have approved new rules that require air pollution monitoring at oil and gas sites during early stages of operations.
The program by the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission is the first state regulatory system of its kind in the country. The commission unanimously approved the program Wednesday.
The rules require companies to monitor emissions during the drilling of wells, hydraulic fracturing and during the first six months of production.
The newly passed initiatives continue the commission’s efforts to implement a 2019 measure that required an overhaul on how the state governed oil and gas extraction.
Can’t believe these companies would actually listen to our retarded politicians…especially with global warming being exposed as a hoax….
I can only hope this is sarcasm, I don’t think some of the people that read these articles would know that climate change is NOT a hoax. As it has been proven that climate change is really occurring as we speak. Need proof, look at the western US fires as proof, look at the permafrost melting all across the artic, look at the fires Australia went through during their summer, the list goes on and on.
one can only lead the horse to water…
No disrespect intended to you ljspuds.