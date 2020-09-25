Colorado requires early pollution monitoring at oil sites

Top Stories

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - Colorado officials have approved new rules that require air pollution monitoring at oil and gas sites during early stages of operations.

The program by the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission is the first state regulatory system of its kind in the country. The commission unanimously approved the program Wednesday.

The rules require companies to monitor emissions during the drilling of wells, hydraulic fracturing and during the first six months of production.

The newly passed initiatives continue the commission’s efforts to implement a 2019 measure that required an overhaul on how the state governed oil and gas extraction.