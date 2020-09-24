Dozens of Chihuahuas found living in 1 Colorado Springs home

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- We're not going to put a number on how many Chihuahuas a man can love, but there is a limit on how many can be in a home in Colorado Springs.

Animal law enforcement officers with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region were called about a whole lot of Chihuahuas living in one place this week, and they found dozens of them in crates inside a garage.

A total of 30 dogs were found.

"Having 30 dogs in one residence is not only bad for the animals and humans involved, but also against the law in Colorado Springs," the Humane Society said in a statement.

The owner had just been evicted, but HSPPR said he could keep four of the dogs to keep him in compliance with the legal limit. The other 26 were surrendered to the organization.

HSPPR says their team believes most of the Chihuahuas are medically healthy, but some will need dental surgeries. Some of the Chihuahuas could be available for adoption as early as next week.