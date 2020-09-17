Coloradans will vote on a 22-week abortion ban in November

Top Stories

DENVER (AP) - Despite past failed attempts to outlaw or limit abortions in Colorado, anti-abortion advocates have another chance to win over voters with a November ballot measure that would ban the procedure after 22 weeks.

The measure would make abortions illegal during the third trimester of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape, incest, or a fatal diagnosis in which the fetus can’t survive outside the womb.

It would allow abortions after that time only if a woman’s life is endangered.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, 17 states have laws banning abortion at 22 weeks.