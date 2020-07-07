Pikes Peak Cog Railway to reopen around same time as new summit house

Top Stories

PIKES PEAK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The cog railway that ferries passengers to the top of America's Mountain has been out of commission for years now, but the trains will soon be clickety-clacking up the mountain again, officials announced Tuesday.

The Pikes Peak Cog Railway is scheduled to reopen in May 2021.

Those trains will also be rolling into a new station at the soon-to-be-completed Pikes Peak Summit House. The new building has been in construction for more than a year and is expected to bring many upgrades to the tourist spot.

"After many months of research, planning and community support, we’re excited to share the progress we’re making toward reopening in May 2021," said a statement on the cog railway's website.

The trains depart from the station along Ruxton Ave. in Manitou Springs and then make the trek up to more than 14,000 feet above sea level. A few years ago, the railway was closed because of necessary repairs to keep the railway safe for passengers.

As of June 24, the railway reconstruction had reached the 25% completion point.