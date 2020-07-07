Man charged for racial slur toward Black family in Fountain

Top Stories

Fountain, Colo. (KRDO) — A man is charged with harassment for using a racial slur at a Black family Sunday outside their home, according to the Fountain Police Department, but the victimized family says more charges should be filed.

Police say 29-year-old John Barclay is charged with harassment with a bias enhancer. Barclay was not booked into jail. Police say that’s standard policy for someone facing a misdemeanor charge.

Fountain police say the family also reported a different neighbor pulling out a handgun during a verbal altercation with teenagers in the early morning of July 5. Carrie Cox and her son, Shaun, spoke with KRDO and said this neighbor has threatened them before because they are Black.

The Fountain Police Department says accusations against the second man are under investigation. Police have given information to the district attorney’s office. Cox says if charges aren’t filed, her family plans to organize protests in Fountain.