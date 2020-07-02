Police arrest several protesters who blocked I-25 near downtown Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed to KRDO that at least two protesters involved in the demonstration on Interstate 25 Tuesday night have been arrested, and more arrests are likely.

The two who were arrested were charged for blocking traffic with their vehicles on I-25, and a spokesperson with CSPD said they're getting information on other possible arrests. The protesters arrested by CSPD haven't been identified.

The small group of about 30 protesters started in downtown Colorado Springs before marching to Bijou Street Tuesday evening. The group then went down an on-ramp to I-25 while several vehicles stopped in the northbound lanes of the interstate to block traffic. No emergency response vehicles were caught in the initial backup, but many cars reversed or turned around to leave the area within about 30 minutes.

The protesters' message focused largely on acknowledging the victims of recent police killings, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and local man De'Von Bailey.

CSPD said in a statement on Wednesday that the "department will not tolerate blocking of freeways, damaging our community, or putting lives in danger. The actions of the few last night were selfish, dangerous, and create more of a divide when our community is moving forward together."

We're speaking with CSPD about the arrests Thursday afternoon, and we're attempting to reach out to organizers of the protest. Check back for updates and watch the full story on KRDO NewsChannel 13 tonight.