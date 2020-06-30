John Hickenlooper wins Colorado’s Democratic Senate primary

Top Stories

DENVER (AP) - Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper has won the Democratic Senate primary.

In a video statement posted to Hickenlooper's official Facebook page, the nominee said, "I wandered into politics because I believed I could make a difference for people and I never quit believing that."

Hickenlooper will now face Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in November. "It's going to take all of us together to beat Cory Gardner and bring about the change this country so desperately needs," Hickenlooper said.

Gardner is seen as the most vulnerable Republican in the Senate. Hickenlooper beat former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff in the Democratic primary. An hour after the polls closed, Romanoff gave his concession speech congratulating Hickenlooper on his victory. "I called John Hickenlooper a few moments ago to congratulate him and to pledge my full support in his race against Cory Gardner," Romanoff said.

Hickenlooper is a moderate recruited by national Democrats who had a huge financial advantage in the race.

But he stumbled in the final month against Romanoff, a former moderate who ran a populist challenge from the left.