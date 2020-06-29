Gov. Polis in Colorado Springs to sign bill for regulating toxic firefighting foam

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While neighbors of Peterson Air Force Base and the Air Force Academy are still dealing with the effects of chemicals in firefighting foam that got into the environment, Gov. Jared Polis was in Colorado Springs on Monday to sign a bill into law that establishes when PFAS can be used.

PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, has been linked to detrimental health effects when found in ground water because of its use in firefighting foam.

HB20-1119, which was signed into law by Polis on Monday, establishes testing and use procedures for PFAS; and it also orders the solid and hazardous waste commission to create rules for facilities, fire departments, or others who want to use or store PFAS. The law also prohibits the use of class B firefighting foam that contains PFAS in certain aircraft hangars starting in 2023.

State leaders and local officials also aim at tracking how widespread the contamination is. They believe that will help determine the extent of clean up in hopes of restoring confidence in the drinking water.

