Boy dies after shooting in Yoder

YODER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The young boy who was shot last week in Yoder and then rushed to the hospital has died from his injuries, the family reported on Monday.

Roman Krutitskiy, 6, was identified as the child who died, according to a Gofundme page set up by the child's uncle. We've reached out to the El Paso County Coroner's office for independent confirmation.

Nikolay Krutitskiy, the boy's father, was arrested last week on charges of assault, child abuse, prohibited use of a weapon, violation of a restraining order, and reckless endangerment. We're working to find out if more charges are being filed following Roman's death.

It's still not clear what led to the shooting, and the court documents related to the charges have been sealed to the public.

"We continue to do interviews," El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jackie Kirby said last week. "There are still key people in this scenario who have not been interviewed yet. So that will continue, and then we will put the case together for the D.A.'s office."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.