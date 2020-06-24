Father arrested after shooting of child in Yoder

Top Stories

YODER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The father of the child who was shot Tuesday evening in Yoder has been arrested on multiple felony charges, including child abuse, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The EPCSO said Wednesday that 34-year-old Nikolay Krutitskiy was booked into jail after the shooting at the family's home on Edison Road.

It's not yet clear what led to the shooting, but the child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Deputies went to Yoder and were flagged down by Krutitskiy and another parent, EPCSO said.

Krutitskiy is facing charges of first-degree assault, child abuse -serious injury, possession of a weapon by previous offender, child abuse - without injury, prohibited use of weapon, violation of restraining order, and reckless endangerment.

The current condition of the child wasn't made public.

We're working on getting more information on this case.