Passenger dies days after motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than a week after a crash sent two people on a motorcycle to the hospital in Colorado Springs, police reported that the passenger died from her injuries.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on June 14 when a motorcycle going south on N. Nevada Ave. was hit by a sedan that ran a red light on E. Platte Ave.

Two people on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital, and police said that the passenger, 45-year-old Jacqueline Robison, died on June 25 from her injuries. The condition of the driver wasn't given.

Police say the motorcycle driver and Robison were both wearing helmets.

According to CSPD, investigators are still looking into the crash and charges haven't been filed yet. Police did say that neither driver was suspected to be impaired.