El Paso County deputies respond to shooting of a child in Yoder

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a child in Yoder was shot Tuesday evening.

Deputies say the boy is under the age of 10 years old. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, a spokesperson said.

Officials have not revealed the circumstances revolving the shooting or the status of the victim's health.

EPSO Responding to a shooting in Yoder. PIO enroute. Media staging will be at Yoder Post Office. pic.twitter.com/xgfZj8ROEy — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 24, 2020

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information is released.