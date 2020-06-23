El Paso County deputies respond to shooting of a child in Yoder
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a child in Yoder was shot Tuesday evening.
Deputies say the boy is under the age of 10 years old. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, a spokesperson said.
Officials have not revealed the circumstances revolving the shooting or the status of the victim's health.
This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information is released.
Comments