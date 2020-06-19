Mother of Zachary Sabin speaks out after father, stepmother arrested for murder

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The mother of the 11-year-old who died in El Paso County earlier this year is speaking out to the public after the boy's father and stepmother were arrested for first-degree murder.

Angela Tuetkin, the biological mother of Zachary Sabin, is making the statement Friday.

Watch below:

Zachary Sabin was found dead on March 11 with foam in his mouth after allegedly being forced to drink water to the point of intoxication. His father, Ryan Sabin, and stepmother, Tara Sabin, are facing multiple felony charges in connection with his death.

We'll have more on this story tonight on KRDO NewsChannel 13.