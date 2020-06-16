Couple arrested for murder in death of son back in March

News

A couple turned themselves in to the El Paso County jail on Tuesday, after warrants were issued for their arrest in the March death of their son.

Zachary Sabin, a student at Explorer Elementary in D20, died March 11 just before school was called off due to the pandemic.

Three months later, Ryan and Tara Sabin face charges of First Degree Murder, Child Abuse Resulting in Death, and six county of Misdemeanor Child Abuse.

A news release from EPSO late Tuesday did not specify why or how the alleged murder took place.