EPC Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard takes part in private memorial for deputy who died with COVID-19

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is sharing some poignant pictures of their Honor Guard at a private ceremony for fallen deputy Jeff Hopkins, who passed away while fighting COVID-19.

The sheriff's office said the ceremony was held Tuesday with the deputy's family. That's the same day that his death was determined to be a Line of Duty Death by El Paso County Public Health.

Deputy Jeff Hopkins was 41 years old.







"The death of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeff Hopkins was determined by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office to be due to “respiratory arrest due to COVID-19,” said EPC Public Health in a statement Tuesday. "It is our medical opinion that the death of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeff Hopkins was due to COVID-19 as a direct result of in the line of duty action."