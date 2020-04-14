El Paso County Public Health: Deputy who died from coronavirus died in the line of duty

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On April 2, 41-year-old Jeff Hopkins died from complications due to COVID-19. In a release Tuesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said that his passing has been determined a Line of Duty Death.

"It is our medical opinion that the death of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeff Hopkins was due to COVID-19 as a direct result of in the line of duty action," reads the statement from El Paso County Public Health.

Health officials released the following information about the cause of death, which was respiratory arrest due to COVID-19:

"The death of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeff Hopkins was determined by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office to be due to “respiratory arrest due to COVID-19.” The Epidemiologic investigation performed by the El Paso County Public Health Department determined medically that his infection was more likely than not due to exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus while in the line of duty at the Criminal Justice Center acting as an Intake and Release Deputy. Investigation by the El Paso County Public Health Epidemiology Division has identified that Deputy Hopkins had direct contact during his work shift with other Sheriff Office employee(s) who were symptomatic and subsequently had laboratory confirmed COVID-19 disease. Investigation did not identify a reasonable or known alternative contact as the source of his infection. The medical time-line based on known coinciding shift(s) of COVID-19 positive deputy(s) as well as the onset and progression of Deputy Hopkins’s symptoms is entirely consistent with him obtaining the exposure and consequent infection while performing his official duties. Death investigation by the El Paso County Coroner did not identify any potential alternate cause(s) of death."

The sheriff's office said they will provide a full police honors service when circumstances permit.

"Please join us in our continuing prayers, donations and thoughts of support while Deputy Hopkins' family works through such a difficult time in their lives," said a statement from the sheriff's office.