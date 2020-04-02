El Paso County deputy reportedly dies from coronavirus complications

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sources with the county confirmed to KRDO that an El Paso County deputy has died from suspected complications due to COVID-19.

KRDO is choosing not to release the name of the deputy out of respect for family until official notice is released from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Bill Elder confirmed to KRDO NewsRadio Thursday morning that at least six deputies were suspected to have the coronavirus, which has infected thousands across Colorado.

An autopsy still needs to be performed to confirm the exact cause of death; it's not known if the deputy had any underlying health conditions.

This is a developing story, and the sheriff's office is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Check back for updates.