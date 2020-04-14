Vice President Mike Pence to attend US Air Force Academy graduation in person

Top Stories

US AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- After initially agreeing to give the commencement address via video conference call, we're now learning that Vice President Mike Pence will instead by flying out to Colorado Springs to honor the graduating cadets in person.

The U.S. Air Force Academy posted the following release to their Facebook page just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"On Saturday, April 18th, the Vice President will travel to Colorado Springs, Colorado. There, the Vice President will deliver remarks at United States Air Force Academy Graduation."

We'll keep you updated as we learn more details about the ceremony.