D70 worker tests negative for COVID-19 after district suspends school lunch program

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just a day after District 70 announced it would be suspending its takeaway lunch program due to potential COVID-19 exposure, officials have now announced that the employee has received a preliminary negative test.

"An employee who was working in one of our Pueblo West lunch sites last week,

went to the emergency room on Sunday and was transported to the Hospital with an

impacting medical condition. This worker was also tested for the COVID-19 virus during this

process,” said District 70 Superintendent Ed Smith in a statement. “We are happy to report that the preliminary results came back negative. We wish a speedy recovery for our staff member.”

The lunch program however will continue to be shut down for the next two weeks. It will reopen on April 27, said school officials.