D70 suspends school lunch program over possible COVID-19 exposure

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a release Monday, officials with School District 70 announced a suspension of their bagged lunch program until April 27. This comes as a precaution after a food service worker with symptoms of COVID-19 may have come into contact with the lunches.

“While this staff member is being tested and treated for possible exposure, we have taken precautionary measures to immediately close all 5 of our lunch delivery services out of an abundance of caution for a deep cleaning using CDC-recommended guidelines,” said District 70 Director of Student Services Greg Keasling in the statement. “We are recommending our food service workers self-isolate by staying home for 2 weeks to limit any further possible exposure to our other staff or the public.”

The symptomatic worker is being treated at an area hospital, said D70 Superintendent Ed Smith.

D70 officials are directing parents to a list of other food resources in the interim.

For the latest updates from D70, see here.