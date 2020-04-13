El Paso County detectives arrest man for identity theft; his wife sought on similar fraud offenses

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is facing 14 felony charges after he was arrested Monday by the financial crimes unit with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Meanwhile, his wife is sought on arrest warrants related to similar fraud cases.

According to the sheriff's office, the couple is known to work together defrauding businesses and car dealerships.

Ryan Carneal, 43, is accused of crimes related to identity theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, forgery, cyber-crimes and other fraud related offenses. The sheriff's office says Carneal took on the identity of an El Paso County citizen, using it to fraudulently purchase a vehicle, apply for loans and open lines of credit. Carneal has seven other active cases in El Paso County courts related to fraud, said the sheriff's office.

His wife, 40-year-old Tarry Carneal, is currently wanted on 10 separate felony arrest warrants also related to fraud offenses. The sheriff's office shared another of her recent mugshots, which shows her with short hair.

If anyone has seen Tarry or may know of her whereabouts, please call the Sheriff's Office Communications Center at 719-390-5555, or call the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.