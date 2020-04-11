Beef plant to close for tests, cleaning over COVID concerns

Top Stories

GREELEY, Colo. - A beef plant in northern Colorado where dozens of employees have tested positive for COVID-19 will be shut down through Tuesday for deep cleaning and to screen additional workers.

JBS USA says the company is paying more than $1 million for thousands of testing kits for workers at the Greeley plant. Weld County’s health department said Thursday that concerns at the facility include the proximity of workers to each other and employees working while they are sick.

The company says 36 workers have tested positive, but the union that represents them puts that number at 50.

