Police: Going 100 mph through Colorado Springs isn’t an approved social distancing technique

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At this point, it's not really news that Colorado Springs has an abundance of bad drivers; but the coronavirus outbreak has somewhat cleared the streets, and too many of y'all are going too furiously fast.

A Colorado Springs police officer set up shop along Interstate 25 near downtown Colorado Springs Friday morning and caught a bunch of people speeding, including one person going 100 mph in the 65-mph zone. Several others almost hit that mark, reaching the high 90s.

But along another stretch of I-25, a different officer caught someone going 121 mph, nearly double the 65-mph speed limit.

The CSPD lieutenant who posted the pictures on Twitter did pull an unexpected move by acknowledging that flying down the highway actually is an "effective" social distancing technique amid the coronavirus outbreak. But the lieutenant added that now these drivers are facing court appearances in the future.