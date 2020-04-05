Police: 3 arrested after hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three suspects are in custody after trying to flee a car accident Sunday afternoon, with possibly one other suspect still at large. Police tell us investigators do believe alcohol played a factor in the crash.

A call for the traffic crash came shortly after a call of shots fired around 3:30 p.m. in east Colorado Springs. A suspect vehicle hit a car in the intersection of Marion Drive and Chelton Road.

Colorado Springs Police says that's when at least three suspects got out of the vehicle and tried to run. Police arrested two adult males and one female, saying there may possibly be a fourth suspect at large.

A victim in the traffic crash was transported for medical treatment, but police say their injuries are not believed to be life threatening. No one was injured in the shots fired call, with police saying they don't know the circumstances of that incident.

A sergeant with CSPD tells us alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. Charges are forthcoming as police continue to investigate.