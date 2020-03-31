Pueblo police seek shooting suspects in attempted homicide

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A trio of suspects are at large after a shooting and attempted murder Tuesday morning in Pueblo.

Just before 8 a.m. police were called to the intersection of E. 9th Street and N. LaCrosse Avenue where they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was conscious and able to talk to the officers. The victim was taken to a local hospital for a non-life threatening injury, said police.

Pueblo Police describe a suspect vehicle as a black Jeep Rubicon with Rockstar rims, matching spare on back, 6-foot lift, with temporary vehicle tags.

That vehicle's driver is possibly 25-year-old Cindy Decker, said Pueblo Police. She's described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches, with green eyes and brown hair.

Police say the suspect vehicle was also carrying two additional male suspects. The first is described as a Hispanic male with chest tattoos, three dots near his left eye and blue eyes. The second is described as a dark-skinned male with a mustache, brown eyes and wearing a ski mask.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact Detective Gravatt at (719) 320-6022 or Pueblo Police Department dispatch at (719) 553-2502. To remain anonymous contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.