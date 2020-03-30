Colorado police share ‘excessive’ speeding tickets, remind drivers to slow down

Top Stories

THORNTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Roads may be emptier, but that doesn't mean police are on vacation. Some local law enforcement agencies are getting the word out by sharing the truly excessive speeds they've been clocking.

The Thornton Police Department kicked things off by sharing a picture of their speed gun registering at 128 miles per hour. In a 55 mph stretch of I-25.

"73 mph over the speed limit," said Thornton Police in a Facebook post. "Let us just say, he is in a heap of trouble. Please slow down people!"

But it didn't stop there. Lakewood Police responded with their own picture: a speed gun registering 168 miles per hour.

It's all in an effort to remind drivers to slow down and follow the speed limit.