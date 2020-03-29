Total of El Paso County deputies with COVID-19 rises to 4

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A spokesperson with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that now four deputies have tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, two deputies were confirmed to have tested positive.

The sheriff's office tells us all four deputies are at home recovering and don't need hospitalization at this time.

Some of the deputies worked in the jail and some worked in law enforcement, but no inmates have tested positive for the virus, said the Sheriff's Office.

