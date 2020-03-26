Two more deaths from COVID-19 reported in El Paso County; total up to 7

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two more people in El Paso County have died from complications linked to COVID-19, the public health department confirmed to KRDO Thursday.

That brings the total number of deaths in the county to 7 as of March 26.

The identities of the two people who died weren't released, and we don't know their ages or if they had underlying health issues at this time. A spokesperson with the department said details would be available later Thursday.

According to state figures, 19 people had died in Colorado as of Wednesday evening. A website run by the state is updating at 4 p.m. every day with new statistics.

A stay-at-home order has been issued for the entire state to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. People are urged to stay inside until April 11 and only go out for essential tasks. A list of essential businesses can be found here.