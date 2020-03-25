Skip to Content
List of ‘critical businesses’ in Colorado exempt from stay-at-home order

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a state-wide stay-at-home order, temporarily closing all non-critical businesses.

So what are "critical businesses"?

In the executive order, Polis refers to the list of critical businesses as defined in Public Health Order 20-24 .

Rest assured, the basic necessities like groceries, pharmacies, medical and gas services will remain open.

In full, these businesses below are allowed to stay open per PHO 20-24.

Healthcare Operations, Including:

  • Hospitals, clinics, and walk-in health facilities
  • Medical and dental care, including ambulatory providers
  • Research and laboratory services
  • Medical wholesale and distribution
  • Home health care companies, workers and aides
  • Pharmacies
  • Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
  • Behavioral health care providers
  • Veterinary care and livestock services
  • Nursing homes, residential health care, or congregate care facilities
  • Medical supplies and equipment manufacturers and providers, including
  • durable medical equipment technicians and suppliers

Critical Infrastructure, Including:

  • Utilities and electricity, including generation, transmission, distribution and fuel supply
  • Road and railways
  • Oil and gas extraction, production, refining, storage, transport and
  • distribution
  • Public water and wastewater
  • Telecommunications and data centers
  • Transportation and infrastructure necessary to support authorized businesses
  • Hotels, and places of accommodation
  • Businesses and organizations that provide food, shelter, social services,
  • and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged, persons with
  • access and functional needs, or otherwise needy individuals
  • Food and plant cultivation, including farming crops, livestock, food
  • processing and manufacturing, animal feed and feed products, rendering,
  • commodity sales, and any other work critical to the operation of any component of the food supply chain
  • Any business that produces products critical or incidental to the construction or operation of the categories of products included in this subsection

Critical Manufacturing, Including:

  • Food processing, manufacturing agents, including all foods and beverages
  • Chemicals
  • Computers and computer components
  • Medical equipment, components used in any medical device, supplies or instruments
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Sanitary products
  • Telecommunications
  • Microelectronics/semiconductor
  • Agriculture/farms
  • Household paper products
  • Any business that produces products critical or incidental to the processing, functioning, development, manufacture, packaging, or delivery of any of the categories of products included in this subsection
  • Any manufacturing necessary to support the Critical Infrastructure outlined in the previous section

Critical Retail, Including:

  • Grocery stores including all food and beverage stores
  • Farm and produce stands
  • Gas stations and convenience stores
  • Restaurants and bars (for take-out/delivery only as authorized under Executive Order D 2020 011 and PHO 20-22, as amended)
  • Marijuana dispensary (only for the sale of medical marijuana or curbside delivery pursuant to Executive Order D 2020 011)
  • Hardware, farm supply, and building material stores
  • Establishments engaged in the retail sale of food and any other household consumer products (such as cleaning and personal care products)

Critical Services, Including:

  • Trash, compost, and recycling collection, processing and disposal
  • Mail and shipping services, and locations that offer P.O. boxes
  • Self-serve laundromats and garment and linen cleaning services for critical businesses
  • Building cleaning and maintenance
  • Child care services (following the requirements outlined in Exemptions below)
  • Auto supply and repair (including retail dealerships that include repair and maintenance, but not retail sales)
  • Warehouse/distribution and fulfillment, including freight distributors
  • Funeral homes, crematoriums, and cemeteries
  • In-person pastoral services for individuals who are in crisis or in need of end of life services provided social distancing is observed to the greatest extent possible
  • Storage for Critical Businesses
  • Animal shelters, animal rescues, zoological facilities, animal sanctuaries, and other related facilities

News Media

  • Newspapers
  • Television
  • Radio
  • Other media services

Financial Institutions, Including:

  • Banks and credit institutions
  • Insurance, payroll, and accounting services
  • Services related to financial markets

Providers of Basic Necessities to Economically Disadvantaged Populations, Including:

  • Homeless shelters and congregate care facilities
  • Food banks
  • Human services providers whose function includes the direct care of patients in State-licensed or funded voluntary programs; the care, protection, custody and oversight of individuals both in the community and in State-licensed residential facilities; those operating community shelters and other critical human services agencies providing direct care or support

Construction, Including:

  • Housing and housing for low-income and vulnerable people
  • Skilled trades such as electricians, plumbers
  • Other related firms and professionals for who provide services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and critical operation of residences, and other essential services

Defense

  • Defense, security, and intelligence-related operations supporting the State of Colorado, local government, the U.S. Government or a contractor for any of the foregoing
  • Aerospace operations
  • Military operations and personnel

Critical Services Necessary to Maintain the Safety, Sanitation and Critical Operations of Residences or Other Critical Businesses, Including:

  • Law enforcement
  • Fire prevention and response
  • Building code enforcement
  • Security
  • Emergency management and response
  • Building cleaners or janitors
  • General maintenance whether employed by the entity directly or a vendor
  • Automotive repair
  • Disinfection
  • Snow removal

Vendors that Provide Critical Services or Products, Including Logistics and Technology Support, Child Care and Services:

  • Logistics
  • Technology support for online and telephone services
  • Child care programs and services
  • Government owned or leased buildings
  • Critical Government Functions

Read the full public health order here.

Suzie Ziegler

Suzie is a digital content producer and reporter. Learn more about Suzie here.

