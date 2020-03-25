List of ‘critical businesses’ in Colorado exempt from stay-at-home order
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a state-wide stay-at-home order, temporarily closing all non-critical businesses.
So what are "critical businesses"?
In the executive order, Polis refers to the list of critical businesses as defined in Public Health Order 20-24 .
Rest assured, the basic necessities like groceries, pharmacies, medical and gas services will remain open.
In full, these businesses below are allowed to stay open per PHO 20-24.
Healthcare Operations, Including:
- Hospitals, clinics, and walk-in health facilities
- Medical and dental care, including ambulatory providers
- Research and laboratory services
- Medical wholesale and distribution
- Home health care companies, workers and aides
- Pharmacies
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
- Behavioral health care providers
- Veterinary care and livestock services
- Nursing homes, residential health care, or congregate care facilities
- Medical supplies and equipment manufacturers and providers, including
- durable medical equipment technicians and suppliers
Critical Infrastructure, Including:
- Utilities and electricity, including generation, transmission, distribution and fuel supply
- Road and railways
- Oil and gas extraction, production, refining, storage, transport and
- distribution
- Public water and wastewater
- Telecommunications and data centers
- Transportation and infrastructure necessary to support authorized businesses
- Hotels, and places of accommodation
- Businesses and organizations that provide food, shelter, social services,
- and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged, persons with
- access and functional needs, or otherwise needy individuals
- Food and plant cultivation, including farming crops, livestock, food
- processing and manufacturing, animal feed and feed products, rendering,
- commodity sales, and any other work critical to the operation of any component of the food supply chain
- Any business that produces products critical or incidental to the construction or operation of the categories of products included in this subsection
Critical Manufacturing, Including:
- Food processing, manufacturing agents, including all foods and beverages
- Chemicals
- Computers and computer components
- Medical equipment, components used in any medical device, supplies or instruments
- Pharmaceuticals
- Sanitary products
- Telecommunications
- Microelectronics/semiconductor
- Agriculture/farms
- Household paper products
- Any business that produces products critical or incidental to the processing, functioning, development, manufacture, packaging, or delivery of any of the categories of products included in this subsection
- Any manufacturing necessary to support the Critical Infrastructure outlined in the previous section
Critical Retail, Including:
- Grocery stores including all food and beverage stores
- Farm and produce stands
- Gas stations and convenience stores
- Restaurants and bars (for take-out/delivery only as authorized under Executive Order D 2020 011 and PHO 20-22, as amended)
- Marijuana dispensary (only for the sale of medical marijuana or curbside delivery pursuant to Executive Order D 2020 011)
- Hardware, farm supply, and building material stores
- Establishments engaged in the retail sale of food and any other household consumer products (such as cleaning and personal care products)
Critical Services, Including:
- Trash, compost, and recycling collection, processing and disposal
- Mail and shipping services, and locations that offer P.O. boxes
- Self-serve laundromats and garment and linen cleaning services for critical businesses
- Building cleaning and maintenance
- Child care services (following the requirements outlined in Exemptions below)
- Auto supply and repair (including retail dealerships that include repair and maintenance, but not retail sales)
- Warehouse/distribution and fulfillment, including freight distributors
- Funeral homes, crematoriums, and cemeteries
- In-person pastoral services for individuals who are in crisis or in need of end of life services provided social distancing is observed to the greatest extent possible
- Storage for Critical Businesses
- Animal shelters, animal rescues, zoological facilities, animal sanctuaries, and other related facilities
News Media
- Newspapers
- Television
- Radio
- Other media services
Financial Institutions, Including:
- Banks and credit institutions
- Insurance, payroll, and accounting services
- Services related to financial markets
Providers of Basic Necessities to Economically Disadvantaged Populations, Including:
- Homeless shelters and congregate care facilities
- Food banks
- Human services providers whose function includes the direct care of patients in State-licensed or funded voluntary programs; the care, protection, custody and oversight of individuals both in the community and in State-licensed residential facilities; those operating community shelters and other critical human services agencies providing direct care or support
Construction, Including:
- Housing and housing for low-income and vulnerable people
- Skilled trades such as electricians, plumbers
- Other related firms and professionals for who provide services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and critical operation of residences, and other essential services
Defense
- Defense, security, and intelligence-related operations supporting the State of Colorado, local government, the U.S. Government or a contractor for any of the foregoing
- Aerospace operations
- Military operations and personnel
Critical Services Necessary to Maintain the Safety, Sanitation and Critical Operations of Residences or Other Critical Businesses, Including:
- Law enforcement
- Fire prevention and response
- Building code enforcement
- Security
- Emergency management and response
- Building cleaners or janitors
- General maintenance whether employed by the entity directly or a vendor
- Automotive repair
- Disinfection
- Snow removal
Vendors that Provide Critical Services or Products, Including Logistics and Technology Support, Child Care and Services:
- Logistics
- Technology support for online and telephone services
- Child care programs and services
- Government owned or leased buildings
- Critical Government Functions
