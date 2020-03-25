List of ‘critical businesses’ in Colorado exempt from stay-at-home order

Top Stories

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a state-wide stay-at-home order, temporarily closing all non-critical businesses.

So what are "critical businesses"?

In the executive order, Polis refers to the list of critical businesses as defined in Public Health Order 20-24 .

Rest assured, the basic necessities like groceries, pharmacies, medical and gas services will remain open.

In full, these businesses below are allowed to stay open per PHO 20-24.

Healthcare Operations, Including:

Hospitals, clinics, and walk-in health facilities

Medical and dental care, including ambulatory providers

Research and laboratory services

Medical wholesale and distribution

Home health care companies, workers and aides

Pharmacies

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Behavioral health care providers

Veterinary care and livestock services

Nursing homes, residential health care, or congregate care facilities

Medical supplies and equipment manufacturers and providers, including

durable medical equipment technicians and suppliers

Critical Infrastructure, Including:

Utilities and electricity, including generation, transmission, distribution and fuel supply

Road and railways

Oil and gas extraction, production, refining, storage, transport and

distribution

Public water and wastewater

Telecommunications and data centers

Transportation and infrastructure necessary to support authorized businesses

Hotels, and places of accommodation

Businesses and organizations that provide food, shelter, social services,

and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged, persons with

access and functional needs, or otherwise needy individuals

Food and plant cultivation, including farming crops, livestock, food

processing and manufacturing, animal feed and feed products, rendering,

commodity sales, and any other work critical to the operation of any component of the food supply chain

Any business that produces products critical or incidental to the construction or operation of the categories of products included in this subsection

Critical Manufacturing, Including:

Food processing, manufacturing agents, including all foods and beverages

Chemicals

Computers and computer components

Medical equipment, components used in any medical device, supplies or instruments

Pharmaceuticals

Sanitary products

Telecommunications

Microelectronics/semiconductor

Agriculture/farms

Household paper products

Any business that produces products critical or incidental to the processing, functioning, development, manufacture, packaging, or delivery of any of the categories of products included in this subsection

Any manufacturing necessary to support the Critical Infrastructure outlined in the previous section

Critical Retail, Including:

Grocery stores including all food and beverage stores

Farm and produce stands

Gas stations and convenience stores

Restaurants and bars (for take-out/delivery only as authorized under Executive Order D 2020 011 and PHO 20-22, as amended)

Marijuana dispensary (only for the sale of medical marijuana or curbside delivery pursuant to Executive Order D 2020 011)

Hardware, farm supply, and building material stores

Establishments engaged in the retail sale of food and any other household consumer products (such as cleaning and personal care products)

Critical Services, Including:

Trash, compost, and recycling collection, processing and disposal

Mail and shipping services, and locations that offer P.O. boxes

Self-serve laundromats and garment and linen cleaning services for critical businesses

Building cleaning and maintenance

Child care services (following the requirements outlined in Exemptions below)

Auto supply and repair (including retail dealerships that include repair and maintenance, but not retail sales)

Warehouse/distribution and fulfillment, including freight distributors

Funeral homes, crematoriums, and cemeteries

In-person pastoral services for individuals who are in crisis or in need of end of life services provided social distancing is observed to the greatest extent possible

Storage for Critical Businesses

Animal shelters, animal rescues, zoological facilities, animal sanctuaries, and other related facilities

News Media

Newspapers

Television

Radio

Other media services

Financial Institutions, Including:

Banks and credit institutions

Insurance, payroll, and accounting services

Services related to financial markets

Providers of Basic Necessities to Economically Disadvantaged Populations, Including:

Homeless shelters and congregate care facilities

Food banks

Human services providers whose function includes the direct care of patients in State-licensed or funded voluntary programs; the care, protection, custody and oversight of individuals both in the community and in State-licensed residential facilities; those operating community shelters and other critical human services agencies providing direct care or support

Construction, Including:

Housing and housing for low-income and vulnerable people

Skilled trades such as electricians, plumbers

Other related firms and professionals for who provide services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and critical operation of residences, and other essential services

Defense

Defense, security, and intelligence-related operations supporting the State of Colorado, local government, the U.S. Government or a contractor for any of the foregoing

Aerospace operations

Military operations and personnel

Critical Services Necessary to Maintain the Safety, Sanitation and Critical Operations of Residences or Other Critical Businesses, Including:

Law enforcement

Fire prevention and response

Building code enforcement

Security

Emergency management and response

Building cleaners or janitors

General maintenance whether employed by the entity directly or a vendor

Automotive repair

Disinfection

Snow removal

Vendors that Provide Critical Services or Products, Including Logistics and Technology Support, Child Care and Services:

Logistics

Technology support for online and telephone services

Child care programs and services

Government owned or leased buildings

Critical Government Functions

Read the full public health order here.