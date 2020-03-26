Colorado unemployment claims soar 737% amid virus shutdown

Top Stories

DENVER (AP) -- Colorado had more than 19,000 unemployment claims last week and that's a 737% increase from the previous week as businesses laid off workers amid the coronavirus economic shutdown.

The state labor department reports that there were more than 25,000 claims last week. That's up from 1,325 the previous week.

Gov. Jared Polis shuttered thousands of non-essential businesses including ski resorts in peak season and banned on in-house service at thousands of restaurants and bars.

The measures are designed to reduce the coronavirus transmission rate and accelerated Colorado’s unemployment claims, especially in the food and hospitality industries.