Denver mayor issues ‘stay-at-home’ order to slow spread of COVID-19

Top Stories

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has ordered all residents in the city and Denver County to stay at home from 5 p.m. Tuesday until April 10.

Hancock made the announcement during an update on the city's response to COVID-19 in a press conference Monday.

WATCH LIVE:

This comes after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis ordered all non-essential employers to reduce their in-person workforce by 50% and allowing others to work from home.

Hancock said the order was necessary because there aren't enough tests for a "test and isolate" approach, and he added that Denver has the densest population in the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

The mayor added that residents will still be able to get groceries and essential items. He encouraged people to not panic-buy ahead of the order taking effect.

A city spokesperson clarified that liquor stores and recreational marijuana stores aren't considered essential businesses, but that medical marijuana stores will be essential.

Hospital administrators also encouraged people to avoid clinics and hospitals if possible so that staff can focus on emergency patients and the coronavirus.