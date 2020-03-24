Husband charged with manslaughter after fatal shooting of Colorado Springs teen

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police say the shooting last week inside an apartment may have happened inadvertently, but now a man has been charged with his wife's death.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. last Friday near 1900 La Salle Street. Investigators found that 20-year-old Victor Esquivel was handling a rifle when it "discharged once."

Esquivel's wife, 19-year-old Annie Acevedo-Hernandez, was hit by the bullet and killed.

Police say Esquivel was charged with manslaughter. He has since been released from jail on bond. A mugshot hasn't been released yet.