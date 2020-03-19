Colorado Springs police respond to fatal shooting at apartment on La Salle Street

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday afternoon at an apartment on E. La Salle Street.

The shooting was reported on dispatch traffic at around 3:45 p.m. at 1930 E. La Salle Street. Police confirmed that one woman was found dead at the scene.

CSPD said there's no threat to the public at this time. It's not clear if anyone is in custody but police said "it appears that this incident involved two individuals who were known to each other" and lived together.

KRDO has a crew at the scene and we're working on learning more details. Check back for updates.