Colorado Springs woman charged with murder after shooting husband

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police have identified the victim in a homicide in the Rockrimmon area and investigators say the victim's wife has been charged with murder.

Police were called to Winter Hawk Circle last Wednesday in the early morning hours for the report of a domestic disturbance. Inside, they found a man dead.

CSPD says the victim, 62-year-old James Gregory Anderson, was shot several times by his wife, 54-year-old Amee Anderson. We're working on learning more details about what led to the shooting.

Amee Anderson was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. We're still waiting for her mugshot to be released.