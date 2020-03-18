Colorado Springs Police investigating early morning shooting, stabbing

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting and stabbing in the Rockrimmon area.

Officers responded to a home on Winter Hawk Cir., just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. The Major Crimes unit has taken over the investigation. At this time everyone who's involved has been accounted for.

Colorado Springs Police say there's no danger to the public.

