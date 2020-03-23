2 test positive for COVID-19 at Peterson Air Force Base, 1 at Schriever

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A total of three individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 across Peterson and Schriever Air Force Bases, military officials reported Monday.

According to a release from Peterson AFB, an active duty service member and a dependent tested positive for the virus. Officials say these two cases are unrelated to one another.

"Both individuals are quarantined and receiving support and medical care in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Force Health Protection and 21st Medical Group guidelines," said Peterson officials in a statement. "Both individuals were tested at the Peterson point of testing--a drive through testing location on base. Military health professionals are conducting a thorough contact investigation to determine whether any other personnel may have been exposed. Those personnel will be contacted and given direction by their leadership. Depending on the results of that investigation, additional precautionary measures will be taken to minimize spread."

At the same time, the first case of COVID-19 was announced at Schriever AFB. That individual is a government civilian who has been in isolation at home since March 17, said Schriever officials.

Officials say they're still researching the cause of that individual's exposure. All of their known contacts have been working from home as a precaution.

This comes after Fort Carson reported their first two cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, a Colorado National Guard member and a healthcare worker.