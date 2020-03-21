Fort Carson confirms first positive case of COVID-19

Top Stories

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fort Carson officials confirmed the installation's first case of COVID-19 Saturday.

In a media release, officials said the individual is a Colorado National Guard Soldier who is now being housed in isolation at the Colorado National Guard's 168th Regional Training Institute on Fort Carson.

Fort Carson did not give the soldier's age or gender.

'The Soldier is in good spirits and does not require hospitalization at this time," said Brandy Gill with Fort Carson public affairs in a statement. "We remain committed to the health protection of our Fort Carson community while maintaining readiness and the ability to defend the Nation."

