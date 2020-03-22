Healthcare worker at Fort Carson tests positive for COVID-19

Top Stories

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- A civilian healthcare worker at Evans Army Community Hospital is in isolation at home after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, said Fort Carson media officials Sunday.

The individual is a woman in her 60s. This is the second reported case on base after it was revealed Saturday a Colorado National Guard soldier had tested positive for COVID-19 and is now quarantined there.

The new case had limited contact with patients and staff, all of whom have since been notified and are being monitored. The woman is in good spirits and does not need to be hospitalized, said Fort Carson officials.

The individual will remain in isolation in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Fort Carson Public Health guidelines," said Brandy Gill with Fort Carson public affairs in a statement. "We will continue actions to limit and contain COVID-19. Further, we will care for our entire population as we prioritize the safety and well-being of all."