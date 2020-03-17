5-year-old girl dies after being struck by SUV in Colorado

Top Stories

ASPEN, Colo. - Colorado authorities say a 5-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a vehicle.

The Aspen Times reported the girl who was visiting Aspen was struck by a SUV in the ski resort town Sunday afternoon.

The name and hometown of the girl will be released at an undetermined time by the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office, which is investigating the death with police.

Aspen Police Department Assistant Chief Bill Linn said in a statement that the vehicle registered in the Aspen area made a left turn before striking the girl.

The driver was not taken into custody.