Man charged with murder in domestic violence stabbing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect who was initially charged with attempted murder is now facing a murder charge after his victim died from her injuries Thursday.

Ronald Rhoades, 24, was arrested Thursday after stabbing a woman on the west side of Colorado Springs March 9. The victim, 36-year-old Elizabeth Reuse, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, said CSPD in an update Monday.

Police say they've determined that Rhoades and Reuse were in a relationship and consider this incident an act of domestic violence.

Court records show that Rhoades in now facing a charge of first degree murder after deliberation.

This is CSPD's 12th homicide investigation this year.