Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Colorado Springs stabbing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A woman suffered life-threatening injuries during a stabbing on the west side of Colorado Springs.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing to the 1500 block of W. Pikes Peak Ave. just before 3 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived they found the vicitm with several wounds, and was transported to the hospital.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes department are investigating the circumstances surrounding this stabbing.

