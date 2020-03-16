Colorado sheriff’s office asks criminals to stop due to pandemic

Top Stories

LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's an unorthodox method, but hey, why not give it a shot? The Logan County Sheriff's Office is asking criminals to stop their unlawful antics until further notice, citing the contagious nature of COVID-19.

The polite Facebook post requests that all "criminal/nefarious conduct cease until further notice."

"We appreciate your anticipated cooperation in halting crime and thank criminals in advance," they said. "We will update you when you can return to your normal criminal behavior."

Stay tuned -- we'll let you know when the sheriff's office allows normal criminal behavior to resume.