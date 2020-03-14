Pueblo D-70 schools to offer free grab n’ go meals for students

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some students were left without lunch after Pueblo District 70 canceled all classes and activities until March 29 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Although classes are scheduled to resume Monday, March 30, the district will help cover the gap ahead of their scheduled spring break by providing "grab n' go" meals.

In a statement Saturday, school officials said the following sites will offer bagged lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 16 through March 20:

Avondale Elementary

Vineland Middle, Pleasant View

Liberty Point Middle

Desert Sage

Beulah, Rye Elementary

Craver Middle Schools.

Any student under the age of 19 qualifies for the program, but must be present to receive their free lunch. Parents and guardians can purchase an additional meal for $3.

