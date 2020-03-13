MAP: Where children in El Paso County can get free meals during school closures due to COVID-19

Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- School are officially out of session for the next two weeks in El Paso County because of concerns about coronavirus, but many low-income students who rely on school meals will still have an option.

The following map shows where children under the age of 18 can go to get a free grab-and-go meal. Toddlers can also get meals, and children can go to any of these sites regardless of what school district they attend.

Click each location for the serving times.

The map is current as of Monday, but more locations are expected to be added, according to Christy McGee with Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8.