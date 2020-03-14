Fountain Walmart limits purchases of high-demand products

Top Stories

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Walmart in Fountain has implemented a new policy amid high demand for sanitation and paper products.

A store employee tells KRDO that the Fountain location has begun enforcing a limit on hot items.

The notice reads: "Due to COVID-19 we are limiting purchases of the following items to 2 per household. Sorry for any inconvenience." The included items are toilet paper, paper towels, chemical cleaners, hand sanitizers, dish soap, hand soap and face masks.

The change comes after coronavirus worries have prompted waves of bulk shopping, wiping out shelves in many stores.

An employee with Walmart corporate tells us these policies are up to each store's discretion, and are not a nationwide policy at this time.