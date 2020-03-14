King Soopers to temporarily adjust business hours starting Sunday

Top Stories

(KRDO) -- Starting Sunday, King Soopers will temporarily change its hours in response to waves of coronavirus shopping that have left shelves bare.

The change is meant to allow employees time to focus solely on restocking shelves, the grocery store chain said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

Their stores will now be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., shrinking from their original 5 a.m. to midnight hours.

The statement also said that King Soopers supply teams are continuing to work to ensure food, medicine and cleaning supplies are reaching their shelves as quickly as possible.

Store officials did not say how long the adjusted schedule would last.