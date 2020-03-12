Construction zone traffic rules to increase in I-25 gap

Top Stories

DENVER - The Colorado State Patrol and Department of Transportation have increased traffic enforcement along an expansion project on Interstate 25 after a rise in crashes.

Colorado Public Radio reported Wednesday that data from the transportation department shows about 390 crashes occurred the year after construction started in central Colorado, which is more than 100 more than the year before.

The expansion project started in September 2018 along an 18-mile stretch between Monument and Castle Rock.

The State Patrol has started enforcing more crash-prevention measures, including aerial tracking and lowering the speed limit.

Construction is expected to conclude in 2022.